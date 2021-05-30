OPP make arrest in Mississaugas of the Credit incident

Brian Thompson
May 30, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
OPP Flash - Colour

An ongoing incident at a Mississauga Road address on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation concluded early Saturday afternoon with the arrest of one individual.

Officers from Haldimand County OPP, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, West Region Crime Unit and Canine Unit were involved in the incident that began just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29.

Roadways were closed in the vicinity, but were re-opened at about 1 p.m.

Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk thanked community members and motorists for their patience during the incident, adding that the investigation continues and updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers