Men charged after break and enter

POLICE BRIEFS

Three Brantford men face numerous charges after provincial police were called to a St. George residence on Saturday to investigate a vehicle break and enter.

Brant OPP were called to a home on Russell Crescent at about 1:55 a.m after a homeowner reported a break-in to a neighbour’s vehicle. Upon arrival, police found three men – a 51-year-old, a 30-year-old and a 39-year-old.

All three have been charged with theft over $5,000; theft under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of property; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; possession of break and enter tools; and mischief to property.

As well, all three have been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Brant OPP have also charged them with violating provincial stay-at-home orders issued to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They will appear in Ontario Court at a later day to face the charges.