OPP briefs

Stunt driving
An 18-year-old Brantford man is charged with stunt driving after a Brant OPP officer stopped a vehicle near Highway 24 South and Colborne Street West on June 6.
The driver is charged with performing a stunt, causing a tire to lose traction.
The man’s vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.
On June 5, just after 6 p.m., a 17-year-old Tillsonburg driver was charged with racing a motor vehicle after OPP clocked a vehicle at more than 50 km-h over the 60 km-h speed limit on Bishopsgate Road.
On June 4, at about 3:30 p.m, a 46-year-old Brantford man was charged with stunt driving after OPP clocked a vehicle at more than 50 km-h over the posted 60 km/h speed limit on Shellard Lane. The man is also charged with driving while his licence was under suspension.
Impaired driving
A 56-year-old Brant County woman was charged with impaired driving after a Brant OPP officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 403 at about 8:15 a.m. on June 4.
On June 5, a 57-year-old St. George man was charged with impaired driving after OPP say they received a call from a concerned citizen about a potential impaired driver that resulted in the traffic stop in St. George.