Opening of Brantford's new city hall 'historic' undertaking
Brantford’s new $26.6-million city hall will open to the public on Aug. 16.
City staff have started moving out of the current city hall in Wellington Square and other locations and into their new downtown digs, the former Federal Building on Dalhousie Street.
“I’m excited this day has finally come and very proud of all the hard work of councillors and staff who have contributed to this historic and major undertaking,” said Mayor Kevin Davis.
“Among the many practical and economic benefits of the new location is the fact that we will continue the legacy of public service in this renowned and iconic building – a centrepiece in the heart of the city that will also be key to our ongoing efforts to further revitalize the city’s downtown.”
The city purchased the building at 70 Dalhousie St. from the federal government for $5.9 million. Renovation began in June 2019 and met with a number of budget increases.
Original plans called for a multi-million renovation of the current city hall to house the social services department, now located in Market Square. That became unnecessary after city council agreed to put a motion in plan that will see about half its administrative staff, who were sent home to work during the pandemic, stay there. That is expected to save the city millions of dollars.
The city’s accommodation strategy forecasts a savings of $21.5 million in its 10-year capital plan and $1.12 million in annual operating budget savings.
The current city hall, which dates back to 1967, and adjacent provincial offences building on Wellington Street, will be sold now that less space is needed for municipal employees.
The new city hall will be configured into a “centralized office” for administrative staff from health and human services, parks and recreation, facilities management and security and infrastructure planning who previously worked from six separate buildings. A total of 359 employees, including city councillors, are moving into the renovated space.
“The city’s previous accommodation model didn’t meet the needs of a rapidly growing city,” said city CAO Brian Hutchings. “Prior to the pandemic, many departments were working in dated, deteriorating buildings that were costly to operate.
“I’m excited about the prospect of bringing a majority of city employees together under the same roof while, at the same time, providing a better customer service experience to residents and achieving greater operational efficiencies in the process.”
Features of the new city hall include “green” elements throughout the building and a fully accessible and significantly larger council chambers with more seating for the public.
As a way to mark the opening, the city has installed a time capsule in the front hall of the building, marked with the date the city officially took possession and the date the capsule is to be opened in 20 years. The objective is to “show Brandfordians of the future what makes Brantford special in 2021 through stories, photos, illustrations, artwork, video or other creative ways.”
The contents of the time capsule will be revealed before its sealed as part of a series of grand opening activities held in early fall. City residents can go to the My City Hall project page on letstalkbrantford.ca for information about how to get involved.
Other grand opening plans are being considered, depending on public health measures that will be in place related to the pandemic. They include a ribbon cutting, building tours, live entertainment and a flag raising at Harmony Square.