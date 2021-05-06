Open tanning salon discourages newly vaxxed clients

Article content

A Brantford tanning salon operating during the recent provincial pandemic lockdown announced this week that it wants no clients who have recently received a COVID vaccine.

Java Tanning Studio on Charing Cross Street posted a message on Facebook that it didn’t want to see “ANY clients who have recently been injected with the experimental and possibly infectious cocktail of genetically modifying toxins.”

The post asked those who have been vaccinated to wait for a minimum of three weeks after a vaccination before booking a tanning session.

“We feel a responsibility to our thinking clients to keep them as safe as possible.” said the post.

Tanning salons fall under the restricted personal-care category, along with nail and hair salons, in the lockdown announced April 1.

Java Tanning was open on Wednesday when a reporter visited, but the door was locked as it was dealing in appointments only. On its website, Java says it is limiting the number of clients to four at any time and is following other safety protocols but will “respectfully honour” any mask exemptions.