Online service held for migrant farm worker who died of COVID

WILSONVILLE Work came to a halt on Procyk Farms on Friday afternoon as an online memorial service was held for a Mexican migrant farm worker who died of COVID in hospital on Thursday.

“It’s been devastating for all of us,” said Chris Wheeler, HR manager.

“These people are our people and we’ll do anything in our power to keep them safe.”

Fausto Ramierz Plazas, 55, had been in Canada since April 22 and tested negative on his mandatory pre-travel COVID test and his arrival COVID test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

But he and two co-workers, who were grouped together to ride to the Procyk Farm and then isolate together, later tested positive at the 10-day mark.

On May 5, Plazas was admitted to Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to the COVID unit at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, where he died.

Wheeler helped arrange a memorial service with Rev. Peter Cialella, of Blessed Sacrament Church in Burford, that connected Plazas’ wife, Anne-Marie, and family in Mexico and all those who work at Procyk Farm.