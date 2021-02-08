Online firearm sale leads to weapons seizure

Article content
A 22-year-old Brantford man faces weapons charges after trying to sell a firearm online.
Brantford police executed a search warrant at a home near Grey Street and Linden Avenue, resulting in the seizure of a .22 calibre rifle, ammunition and other weapons.
The accused is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking, weapons trafficking, careless use or storage of a firearm, weapon and ammunition, and failing to comply with a release order.
Police encourage anyone with information about firearm or drug-related activities to call the street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.