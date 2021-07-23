The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported one new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

That brings to six the number of new cases of the virus this week in Brantford-Brant. There are still three days left to report new cases this week

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new COVID-19 case in Brantford-Brant Back to video

For the week ended July 18, eight new cases were reported, marking the third straight week with cases below 10.

Active cases remain at six, the same number reported Thursday.

There is one person hospitalized within the Brant Community Health Care System. The health unit reports that no one is hospitalized with the difference due to the fact the person hospitalized may reside from outside of the health unit.

Since the pandemic began in March 2021, 3,429 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant, with 3,403 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,240 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 88 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 39 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 323 have some mutation detected.

There have been 190,593 doses of the vaccine administered by the health unit, which is an increase of 1,189 from Thursday. The daily number of doses administered is down from the 1,825 doses that were given on Wednesday.

There are 87,170 people who have completed their vaccine series and according to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 74 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose with 58 per cent having received both doses.