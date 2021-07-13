Health unit reports one new case of COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Currently there are six active cases in Brantford and the County of Brant, and no one is hospitalized for treatment.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 the area has recorded 3,416 confirmed cases and of those, 3,390 have been resolved. There have been 20 deaths attributed to the virus.

An outbreak was declared Monday at Participation Support Services Stedman Home involving one staff member that has tested positive.

Another 134 COVID-19 tests were carried out at the assessment centre on Monday. Combined with 4,069 tests conducted at congregate living settings, there have been 115,909 tests administered over the course of the pandemic.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, 1,758 doses were given on Monday at mass immunization clinics, pharmacies and physician’s offices.

The number of adults in Brantford-Brant who have received at least one dose of vaccine is 73 per cent, while 51 per cent have completed their two-dose series.

Ohsweken Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 527 cases have been logged over the course of the pandemic. Of those, 516 have recovered while 11 community members have died.

Public Health Ontario reported 146 new cases across the province, with seven more deaths due to the virus.

To date 9,258 people in Ontario have died from COVID-19-related illnesses.