One new case of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant

The Brant County Health Unit reported Wednesday one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Currently there are seven active cases in Brantford-Brant though no one is hospitalized for treatment.

Since the pandemic was declared more than one year ago, the health unit has recorded 3,417 confirmed cases. Of those, 3,390 people have recovered while 20 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Testing by Public Health Ontario has identified another five cases of the Lineage B.1.617 (India) variant of concern, but the health unit notes these do no necessarily reflect new or active cases.

The number of variant and mutation cases identified to date in Brantford-Brant totals 1,235.

On the vaccination front, 2,656 vaccinations were administered Tuesday at mass immunization clinics, physician’s offices and pharmacies in the area, including 231 first doses.

So far 74,191 area residents have completed their two-dose series of the vaccine.

Two outbreaks were declared Tuesday in the area involving one resident in the D-Wing at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home and at Farm No. 6 involving one worker.

The health unit does not disclose the names of businesses where outbreaks occur when the enterprise does not directly serve the public.

An outbreak declared Monday at Participation Support Services Stedman House in Brantford involving one staff member remains ongoing.

Public Health Ontario reported Wednesday 153 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths across the province where there are currently 1,478 active cases.