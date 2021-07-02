One new case of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant

The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported one new case of COVID-19 in the previous 48 hours.

The health unit did not update its website statistics on Canada Day.

For the first four days of this week, three new cases have been reported. That puts the area on track to record one of the lowest number of new cases in a week since last October, when eight new cases were reported for the week ended Oct. 11.

Weekly case counts have been falling since a record 269 cases were recorded for the week ended April 18.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 3,402 confirmed cases in Brantford and Brant. Of those, 3,373 cases have been resolved.

Twenty people have died after contracting the virus.

There are currently nine active COVID cases, with one person hospitalized.

Mutation and variant cases identified to date total 1,219, including 788 of the Lineage B.1.1.7 (UK); 88 of the Lineage P.1 (Brazil); and 25 cases of the Lineage B.1.617 (India) variants.

Outbreaks are ongoing at: Rosewood House (four residents); the Salvation Army Booth Centre in Brantford (seven cases); and at two separate manufacturing/industrial establishments that each have three cases.

To date, 152,285 vaccinations have been administered in Brantford-Brant at mass immunization clinics, pharmacies and doctor offices.

For the week ending June 27, 72 per cent of those aged 18 and older have received at least one dose, while 32 per cent, or 53,279 people, have completed their two-dose vaccination series.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting the health unit website at bchu.org/COVID19Vaccines.

Young people, aged 12 to 17, are eligible to book first-dose appointments.

Adults wishing to book an accelerated second-dose appointments may do so if they received Pfizer or Moderna as a first dose more than 28 days ago, or Astra Zeneca more than eight weeks ago.

Public Health Ontario reported 200 new cases on July 1.

There are currently 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario, with 252 being treated in ICU, and 160 requiring the use of a ventilator.

Nine more people in Ontario have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 9,196.