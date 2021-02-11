One new case of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant

For the second straight day, the Brant County Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

There are 17 active cases in Brantford and Brant County and no one is currently being treated in Brantford General Hospital.

Since the onset of the pandemic last March, there have been 1,384 local confirmed cases, of which 1,355 are deemed resolved.

Twelve local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

In terms of vaccinations, 3,035 doses have been administered since last month, including 450 people who have completed the two-dose series.

Ongoing outbreaks remain at the Stedman Community Hospice (one resident and eight staff); John Noble Home (one staff); and at a local construction site (six workers).

Six Nations of the Grand River reported eleven new cases on Thursday afternoon. To date, the territory has had 221 confirmed cases, with 162 considered resolved. The number of active cases sits at 57.

Two people on Six Nations have died from the virus.

Public Health Ontario reported another 945 confirmed cases today, while recording 18 more deaths due to COVID-19.

There are 883 patients receiving treatment in hospitals across the province. Of those, 299 are in ICU while 211 are on ventilators.