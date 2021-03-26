One killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning in the County of Brant.

Brant OPP, Brant County Fire Services and Brant County Paramedic Services were called to the accident at Bishopsgate Road and Ellis Avenue at about 6:45 a.m.

One of the people involved in the crash was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police say the identity of the deceased is not being released pending next-of-kin notification.

Paramedics transported two others to hospital with minor injuries.

Bishopsgate Road and Ellis Avenue were closed for about eight hours while emergency crews and investigators were on scene.

OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the collision who owns a dash camera and may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with information to assist the investigation, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.