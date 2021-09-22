Ohsweken Public Health records 13th COVID-19 death
Ohsweken Public Health reported Tuesday a 13th death on Six Nations of the Grand River due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The death occurred on Friday.
Ohsweken Public Health does not release details surrounding COVID-19 deaths.
Ohsweken Public Health does not release details surrounding COVID-19 deaths.
Meantime, the Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported eight new COVID cases over the past 24 hours. That’s an increase from two reported on Tuesday.
Still, active cases decreased to 40 on Wednesday from 51 on Tuesday.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting two COVID patients in its care, with one in critical care. The BCHU is reporting one person as hospitalized, with the difference due to the timing of reporting or the fact the second person may reside from outside the health unit.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,731 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 29 local deaths attributed to COVID-19.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 71.39 per cent of all cases (302) have been among unvaccinated people, 14.66 per cent of cases (62) have been people with one vaccine dose and 13.95 per cent of cases (59) have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,527 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 200 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 446 have some mutation detected.
There have been 219,867 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 110,449 first doses, 108,609 second doses and 809 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 79 per cent of area residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 73 per cent having received both doses.
The health unit is holding pop-up vaccine clinics Wednesday through Friday at the Lynden Park Mall by the food court entrance from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday at 195 Henry St. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and at Laurier University, 1 Market St., Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
An outbreak was declared on Tuesday at Branlyn Community School in Brantford, with three confirmed cases. The school remained open as of Wednesday morning.
Outbreaks are ongoing at Community Living Brant (Facility No. 4, Sept. 19, one staff member); at Zander’s Fire Grill and Brew (Sept. 20, two cases); at a construction site (Sept. 18, three cases); and at a local farm (Sept. 9, two cases).
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
The following is a list of local schools with confirmed cases, along with the date the cases were confirmed and the number of cases: Bellview Public School (Sept. 12, one case); Branlyn Community School (Sept. 16, 17 and 21, three cases, outbreak declared); Echo Place School (Sept. 19, two cases); James Hillier Public School (Sept. 12, one case); King George School (Sept. 16, two cases); Mt. Pleasant School (Sept. 14, one case); Russell Reid Elementary School (Sept. 16, one case); St. George-German Public School (Sept. 17, one case); Madonna Della Libera Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 14, one case); and St. John’s College (Sept. 12, one case).
On Six Nations, there were 35 active cases as of Tuesday. There are four COVID patients from Six Nations currently hospitalized.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 649 confirmed cases, of which 601 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 57 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 55 per cent competing their vaccination series.
Six Nations members are also strongly encouraged to get vaccinated by booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at www.sixnationscovid19.ca or by calling the vaccine call center at 226-227-9288.
On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 463 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those, 332 were attributed to people who were not fully vaccinated or whose status was unknown.
The seven-day rolling average stands at 692, the first time that number has been under 700 since Aug. 30.
The number of confirmed deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,670 after there were seven more deaths reported from Tuesday.
In Ontario, a total of 21,475,030 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 10,351,311 people completing their vaccine series. Approximately 85 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and older have received one vaccine dose while 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Starting on Wednesday, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario.