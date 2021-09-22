Ohsweken Public Health reported Tuesday a 13th death on Six Nations of the Grand River due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death occurred on Friday.

Ohsweken Public Health records 13th COVID-19 death

Ohsweken Public Health does not release details surrounding COVID-19 deaths.

Meantime, the Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported eight new COVID cases over the past 24 hours. That’s an increase from two reported on Tuesday.

Still, active cases decreased to 40 on Wednesday from 51 on Tuesday.

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting two COVID patients in its care, with one in critical care. The BCHU is reporting one person as hospitalized, with the difference due to the timing of reporting or the fact the second person may reside from outside the health unit.

Since the pandemic began last March, 3,800 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,731 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 29 local deaths attributed to COVID-19.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 71.39 per cent of all cases (302) have been among unvaccinated people, 14.66 per cent of cases (62) have been people with one vaccine dose and 13.95 per cent of cases (59) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,527 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 200 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 446 have some mutation detected.

There have been 219,867 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. That includes 110,449 first doses, 108,609 second doses and 809 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.