Ohsweken great-grandfather wins $1.1 million lottery jackpot

Expositor staff
Mar 16, 2021  •  17 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  comment bubbleJoin the conversation
Ronald Johnson,79, of Ohsweken won "Ontario's jackpot" of $1,134,909.70 in the Feb. 6 LOTTARIO draw.
Ronald Johnson,79, of Ohsweken won "Ontario's jackpot" of $1,134,909.70 in the Feb. 6 LOTTARIO draw. Submitted

A 79-year-old Ohsweken man, grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather to 16, is now a big lottery winner.

Ronald Johnson, a dedicated Lottario player for decades, won the Feb. 6 jackpot of $1.134 million.

I was checking my numbers against the winning numbers and realized they matched,” he said. “I called my wife into the room to take a look. We were shocked!”

Johnson said he’s looking forward to celebrating the win with his family when it’s safe to gather again.

When this is over, we’re going to hold a big family fish fry to celebrate this win and the end of the pandemic.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB kiosk in Walmart on Garner Road in Ancaster.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Brantford

This Week in Flyers