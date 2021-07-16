Officials concerned over Friday the 13th in Port Dover

Norfolk County officials are preparing for potential visitors to Port Dover next month for the Friday the 13th gathering of motorcyclists and onlookers.

However, most of the traditional attractions of the event that can draw in excess of 100,000 people to the town are still ruled out despite pandemic restrictions being eased Friday in many sectors under Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening strategy.

“We didn’t issue any vending permits this year, but we ensured that vendors that are consistent throughout the other 364 days of the year, will be there,” said Kristal Chopp, mayor of Norfolk County. “With no vending permits, that means there will be no beer tents.”

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people under Step 3, and the mayor noted the difficulty the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit would have approving permits for what would be gatherings far in excess of that amount.

“Otherwise, we ourselves would be in contravention of provincial orders.”

During a media conference call on Monday with the area’s medical officer of health, Norfolk’s chief paramedic Sarah Page said health unit officials are “quite concerned” about the potential influx of people whose vaccination status would not be known.

Page noted the possibility of the Canada-U.S. border being open in mid-August was also worrisome because statistics in the United States indicated that 95 per cent of Americans who have died in the last week from COVID-19 are people who were not vaccinated.

“If you have been vaccinated with one dose, then there is a 10-to-15 per cent chance you may get infected with the virus,” said the chief paramedic. “If you’re fully vaccinated, in Ontario research has shown you have about a two per cent chance of getting infected. So vaccination is definitely working.”