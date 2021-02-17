Officers help children shovel snow

Article content

Marcus Croff-Howe, 11, and his 10-year-old sister, Brooklynn, were clearing snow from the driveway of their Brantwood Park home Tuesday morning when they got some unexpected help.

Their mother, Tiffany Croff, said Const. Hannah Blackburn pulled up in a police cruiser and asked if she could lend a hand. Soon after, Const. Mark Rutledge arrived, “grabbed his shovel out of the back and joined in,” Croff said.

“We looked out the window and it just warmed our hearts.”

She said the officers spent almost 30 minutes helping her children shovel after an overnight storm dumped close to 15 centimetres of snow that resulted in the closing of area schools.

“We weren’t surprised because the Brantford police are known for community interaction,” Croff observed. “They have been good to our family, and we have a lot of respect for the Brantford police service.”

Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said building community well-being is an identified strategy priority for the service.

Officers and civilian members “take great pride in our community and consistently look for opportunities to share their community spirit, engage with residents and create positive, lasting relationships,” she said.

“Our officers have a long-standing record of involvement with community volunteer efforts, as well as random acts of kindness.”

