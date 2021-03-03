Number of local COVID-19 cases hits 1,500

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit has confirmed its 1,500th local case of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

But the number of daily new cases fell to two Tuesday from 13 on Monday, the health unit reported Wednesday.

There are now 48 active cases in the community, down from 54 on Tuesday.

Three COVID patients are being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

Of the 1,500 confirmed COVID cases, 1,440 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

There have been two positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant with the lineage not determined.

To date, 8,401 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,536 people having received a second dose.