Number of local active COVID-19 cases increases

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant and the number of people being treated in hospital is increasing.

On Monday, the Brant County Health Unit reported nine new cases of the virus in the past 72 hours. There are now 18 active cases, up from 12 on Friday, and four people are in hospital, up from one on Friday.

A total of 17 new cases were reported by the health unit for the week ending on Sunday, compared to 11 for the week ending Aug. 1 and 11 for the week ending July 25.

There have been 3,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic, of which 3,424 have been resolved.

A total of 1,255 variant and mutation cases have been identified, including 791 of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK; 53 of the B.1.617 first detected in India; 88 of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil; and 323 mutations.

Twenty local people have died from the virus.

A workplace outbreak was declared on Saturday at the Salvation Army Booth Centre in Brantford where one case has been reported. An outbreak declared July 27 at an industrial site involving five workers was declared over on Saturday.

The health unit reports that 202,741 doses of vaccine have been administered to date.

Through vaccination clinics in Brantford-Brant, 98,458 people – or 68 per cent of the adult population — have completed the two-dose vaccine series. Sixty-six per cent of local residents aged 12 and older have received two doses.

There have been 115,455 COVID-19 tests conducted at the Brant Community Healthcare System’s assessment centre as of Monday morning.

Ontario is reporting fewer than 350 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths linked to the disease after infections climbed over the weekend.

Health officials were logging 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases mark a decrease from the 423 reported on Sunday, which was the first time Ontario reported over 400 new cases of COVID-19 since mid-June, and the 378 new cases logged on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health is recording no deaths on Monday. The province’s total death toll stands at 9,407.