Novice driver nabbed driving nearly 200 km/h

A nineteen-year-old Woodstock resident has been charged with stunt driving.

County of Brant OPP say an officer conducting speed enforcement at 2 a.m. on Thursday clocked a vehicle traveling in excess of 190 km/h on Highway 403 in Brant County.

In addition to charges of racing a motor vehicle and speeding more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit, the accused has also been charged with being a novice driver and having a blood alcohol level above zero.

The individual’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days, along with a seven-day licence suspension.

Stunt driving

A 25-year-old driver from Barrie faces stunt driving charges after being stopped by police on Highway 403 just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say an officer clocked the vehicle travelling more than 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s licence is suspended for seven days.