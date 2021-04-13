Norfolk woman plans triathlon fundraiser for cancer centre

Article content

Penny MacCormack plans to paddle, pedal and pound – the pavement – in support of the Juravinski Cancer Centre.

Next month she will complete a mini triathlon — kayaking the Waterford Ponds, biking from Waterford to Simcoe, and walking from Simcoe to Port Dover — to raise funds for the centre’s chemotherapy unit. It’s her way of giving back for the care she’s received there since she was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer two years ago.

“Everyone is so awesome,” MacCormack said of the Juravinski staff. “If you have to go through this, it’s the best place to go through it.”

A lifelong athlete, MacCormack had just turned 48 and says she was in the best shape of her life, when she started to have pain in her stomach. After doctors discovered a mass, she underwent surgery, followed by rounds of chemotherapy.

Every two weeks, she travels to Hamilton for chemo treatments, which continue for another two days at her home. She said the bi-weekly visits and the supportive staff have made the hospital feel like a second home.