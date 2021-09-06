Norfolk mayor defends incoming medical officer

All statements known and discussed in advance, Chopp says

SIMCOE The mayor of Norfolk County suspects politics is being played with last week’s appointment of an acting medical officer of health.

Kristal Chopp, who also serves as chair of the board of health in Norfolk and Haldimand counties, rejected criticism of the selection of Kington-area physician Dr. Matt Strauss.

Chopp said in an interview this weekend that Strauss is not an anti-vaxxer. Rather, he has a different perspective from the mainstream on the efficacy of lockdowns as a response to COVID-19.

In articles he has written and posts he has made on social media, Strauss concludes the economic, psychological, social and health consequences of lockdowns give rise to problems every bit as serious as the physical harms caused by the coronavirus itself, the mayor noted.

“He believes in vaccines,” Chopp said. “But he doesn’t believe in some of the public-health measures that have been taken. Neither do I.”

Strauss’s appointment prompted a Liberal MPP last week to suggest provincial intervention was in order. Liberal health critic John Fraser said Strauss should not be allowed to assume the position because he opposes “lifesaving public-health measures.”

An assistant professor of medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston, Strauss has said that lockdowns are not effective at reducing COVID-19 mortality. He has described business owners who defy lockdowns as “heroes.”

And Strauss also has shared his thoughts with publications that entertain alternative views on the pandemic, including The Line, an Internet-based “movement dedicated to ending oppression and tyranny,” and The Spectator, which is based in England.