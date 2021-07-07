Norfolk man faces drug charges

A Norfolk County man faces several charges after Brant County OPP received a call on Tuesday about a suspicious vehicle.

Police were called by a concerned citizen to a King Street North business in Brant County at about 9:30 p.m. A man, who was alone in the car, was taken to the police detachment for testing.

A 33-year-old has been charged with possession of an opioid and possession of methamphetamine.

Woman charged after being stopped in RIDE check

Police arrested and charged a Haldimand County woman during a RIDE check on Monday.

The 27-year-old driver was stopped on Cockshutt Road at about 10:30 p.m. She is charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs), failure or refusal to comply with demand, possession of cocaine, and operation while prohibited.

Police recover stolen vehicles

Brant OPP recovered a stolen motorcycle and ATV after executing a search warrant at a residence on Nimmo Street in Paris.

Police say the vehicles were stolen from Brantford and Brant County. They have been returned to their owners.

A 46-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 73-year-old woman, all from Brant County, face various charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, fail to comply with a probation order, and altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number.

Stunt driver loses licence for 14 days

Driving 40 kilometres over the posted speed limit resulted in a stunt driving charge for a 35-year-old man.

Brant OPP stopped a driver on Paris Road at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle was travelling more than 100 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone, say police.

A Brant County man has been charged with race a motor vehicle – excessive speed and speeding more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

The vehicle was impounded at the roadside for 14 days under legislation that came into effect on July 1. The accused man’s driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.