Norfolk closes door on Aug. 13 motorcycle event
SIMCOE Norfolk County officials aren’t counting on the province opening up anytime soon.
“Even though a COVID-19 vaccination is approved and in the initial stages of implementation across Ontario, availability, uptake and meaningful, widespread immunity will not be feasibly reliable prior to August 13,” fire chief Gord Stilwell and paramedic chief Sarah Page said in a report to Norfolk council.
Norfolk closes door on Aug. 13 motorcycle event
The pair were commenting on the position Norfolk should take regarding the Friday the 13th motorcycle event in August. Staff have recommended that council declare the rally “a non-event,” while Norfolk OPP have recommended “an immediate, aggressive media campaign” to warn the public to stay away.
Friday the 13th poses a special challenge for the county because the event is not organized. Rather, it is driven by the calendar.
Staff is not confident the COVID-19 pandemic will have abated sufficiently to plan for a large rally under normal conditions. In fact, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, Norfolk’s bylaw department and the OPP warn they lack sufficient resources to mount an effective response to a large rally while the pandemic remains a public-health issue.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our daily lives in many ways and this is projected to be a public-health concern for the foreseeable future,” Page and Stilwell said. “Based on current projections and the inability to ensure immunity through vaccination, COVID-19 will still be active in August and require public-health measures to prevent its spread.”
Since 1981, large numbers of people – many of them motorcycle enthusiasts — have gathered in Port Dover for an impromptu community event. Recent summertime Friday the 13th events have attracted upward of 150,000 people and more than 15,000 motorcycles.
Even if the rally is declared a non-event, staff estimate the county could spend more than $100,000 preparing for it. Along with public messaging, anticipated expenses include traffic-barrier rentals, two-way radio rentals, additional personal protective equipment, portable washroom rentals, and staff time at both the managerial and front-line level.
Community partners, such as the Port Dover Lions Club, the Port Dover Kinsmen and the Port Dover Board of Trade, have signalled their support for the declaration of a non-event this August.
However, local businesses and the Kinsmen themselves have indicated their desire to capitalize on the traffic that will travel to Port Dover on the weekend despite county declarations.
County staff was directed to be “flexible” with local businesses that wish to set up temporary kiosks and stands on their properties.