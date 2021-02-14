No one injured in Six Nations fire

Vincent Ball
Feb 14, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  1 minute read

Six Nations Police are investigating a Thursday fire at a Cayuga Road home.

Police, Six Nations fire and ambulance were called to the two-storey home at about 7:36 p.m. Upon arrival they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The blaze had been reported by a motorist driving by the home, police said.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze and family members later attended the scene and spoke to police.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8744 or online at www.crimestopopers-brant.ca .

Investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office did not attend the scene, police said.

