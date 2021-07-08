No new cases of COVID-19 reported by health unit

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in Brantford and the County of Brant.

Numbers provided by the Brant County Health Unit on Thursday show that the number of confirmed cases among local residents remains at 3,411 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. A total of 3,381 of those cases are considered resolved.

There are now 10 people with active cases of the virus. One of them is being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

Twenty local people have died from the virus.

There have been a total of 1,226 variants of concern and mutation cases reported by the health unit. They include the B.1.1.7 lineage first detected in the UK (789 cases), the B.1.617 lineage first detected in India (30), the P.1 lineage first detected in Brazil (87), and 320 cases of mutation.

One outbreak continues at manufacturing/industrial No. 17, declared on June 23 involving three workers.

A total of 163,698 doses of vaccine have been given to Brantford and Brant County residents, with 63,722 having received both doses.

As of Sunday, 72 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, with 40 per cent of people now fully vaccinated.

Online appointment booking with the Brant County Health Unit for first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics is currently open to adults 18 years of age and older, and youth aged 12 to 17.

Accelerated interval second dose appointment booking is now open to all individuals aged 12 and over requiring a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their first dose, or those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the date of their second-dose appointment.