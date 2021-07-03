No new cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant on Saturday

The Brant County Health Unit reported Saturday no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently six active cases in Brantford-Brant, with one individual hospitalized for treatment.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 3,402 confirmed cases locally.

Of those, 3,376 have recovered while the deaths of 20 people have been attributed to the virus.

Another 2,764 vaccine doses were administered Friday, bringing the total doses given to 155,049.

To date, 55,678 people have completed their two-dose vaccination series.

An outbreak declared June 6 at Rosewood House involving four residents was declared over on Friday.

The Salvation Army Booth Centre in Brantford has an outbreak, first declared on June 11 involving seven cases, while one outbreak remains involving 3 workers at a manufacturing/industrial facility.

The health unit does not disclose the names of businesses with outbreaks when those workplaces do not directly serve the public.

Ohsweken Public Health reported no new cases from Friday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Six Nations of the Grand River has had 527 community members test positive.

Of those, 516 recovered and 11 people have died.

Public Health Ontario reported 209 new cases on Friday, along with nine more deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,113 active cases across the province.

To date 545,590 people in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19, with 534,272 cases resolved and 9,205 deaths.