No new cases of COVID-19 reported by health unit
For the second consecutive day there have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brant County Health Unit.
Just five new cases of the virus have been recorded in Brantford and the County of Brant so far this week. That compares to seven reported cases for the week ended July 4 and 10 for the week ended June 27.
Numbers provided by the health unit on Friday show the number of confirmed cases among local residents at 3,409 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Of those, 3,382 cases are considered resolved.
There are currently seven people with active cases of the virus. One of them is being treated at Brantford General Hospital.
Twenty local people have died from the virus.
There have been a total of 1,226 variants of concern and mutation cases reported by the health unit. They include the B.1.1.7 lineage first detected in the UK (789 cases), the B.1.617 lineage first detected in India (30), the P.1 lineage first detected in Brazil (87), and 320 cases of mutation.
An outbreak at manufacturing/industrial No. 17 involving three workers was declared over on Thursday.
A total of 166,473 doses of vaccine have been given to Brantford and Brant County residents, with 66,337 having received both doses.
As of last Sunday, 72 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, with 40 per cent of people now fully vaccinated.
Online appointment booking with the Brant County Health Unit for first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics is currently open to adults 18 years of age and older, and youth aged 12 to 17.
Accelerated interval second dose appointment booking is now open to all individuals aged 12 and over requiring a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their first dose, or those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the date of their second-dose appointment.
Those aged 12 and over who need a first dose and those age 12 and over who require a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their first dose can add their name and contact information to a cancellation wait list. If contacted, they must go to the vaccination clinic within 30 minutes.
The cancellation wait list is an option for those who meet current eligibility criteria and have an existing appointment booked but would like the opportunity to receive an earlier appointment date in the event of a cancellation. Sign up for the wait list must be done on Mondays for the upcoming week.
A walk-in vaccine clinic – for first dose only – is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds, 139 Silver St., Paris.
The province’s daily case count jumped to 210 on Friday after three days below 200. The increase was partially due to an increase in testing. Ontario also reported four new COVID-19 deaths.
More than half of Ontario adults are now fully immunized and 78 per cent of them have had at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday.
The province announced on Friday that Ontario would be moving into Stage 3 of its re-opening plan on July 16.
Indoor dining will be permitted and indoor gatherings with up to 25 people and outdoor gatherings with up to 100 people will be allowed. Retailers will be allowed to accept as many patrons as they can fit while maintaining social distancing of two metres.
Indoor fitness activities can resume in Stage 3 while professional sports venues can host up to 15,000 spectators outdoors and up to 1,000 indoors. All sports with contact are allowed to resume.
Places of worship will be allowed to accepted as many people as they can provided two-metre distancing can be maintained.
The province acknowledged that there is a fourth stage in Ontario’s re-opening that will involve the vast majority of public health and workplace safety measures being lifted, including capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings and limits on social gatherings.
Ontario will remain in Stage 3 for at least 21 days and until at least 80 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received a first vaccine dose and 75 per cent have received a second dose. As of Friday, 78 per cent of Ontarians have received a first dose and 50 per cent a second.