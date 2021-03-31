





Share this Story: No More Lockdowns group goes big with message

No More Lockdowns group goes big with message Expositor Photo

Article content Postmedia A group that wants to end pandemic lockdowns plans to make a big statement on Saturday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No More Lockdowns group goes big with message Back to video The group will unveil at 195 Henry St. what they say is the largest No More Lockdowns billboard in the country, funded by the Brantford chapter of the group and “citizens of Brantford and Brant County.” “It’s going to be a peaceful, fun gathering,” said independent MPP Randy Hillier, who is on a crusade to end lockdowns. “We want to encourage people to think and have a voice.” Hillier will be among the guest speakers at the event, along with London, Ont., nurse Kristen Nagle, who says she is fighting for medical transparency, and Alymer, Ont., pastor Henry Hildebrandt, an advocate for religious assembly. Hillier, a former member of the Conservative party who now represents the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, is the founder of No More Lockdowns Canada, which has just over 8,000 Facebook followers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Nagle was fired by London Health Sciences Centre after speaking out against face masks, lockdown measures and other COVID-19 directions. Since the start of the pandemic, Hildebrandt has been speaking out against the government, police and the medical community over public health restrictions. He has been holding Sunday services indoors and in the parking lot, in violation of the ban on public gatherings. Hillier and his followers say they believe government measures to control the spread of COVID-19 are “causing more harm than the actual virus.” Instead of curbing spread of the virus, the measures have prevented people from “living, getting an education, getting needed medical attention, and from being gainfully employed,” he said. Saturday’s gathering is being held in the parking lot at 195 Henry St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ontario reported another 2,333 cases of the virus on Wednesday and admissions of COVID-19 patients to Ontario’s intensive care units surpassed the previous pandemic high. According to Critical Care Services Ontario, 421 people were in critical care across the province. The previous peak of 420 came in mid-January, during the height of the second wave of the pandemic. Twelve new cases of the virus were reported on Wednesday by the Brant County Health Unit. During her media briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said she is concerned about the No More Lockdowns group and its message.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s very concerning to see people make these choices against all of the evidence that is in front of us. I’m not sure there is anything I or anyone else could say that will get through to people with these types of views. What all of us are going through is very difficult. The only way out of this is to follow public health measures.” The City of Brantford issued a news release Wednesday urging residents to follow COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines over the long weekend. The city is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework. Under the red-control restrictions, indoor gatherings are limited to five people, including those who live in the same household. There is a limit of 25 people permitted at outdoor public events. The city said bylaw officers will be on duty throughout the long weekend and will respond to complaints that are received. City police say they are aware of No More Lockdowns event. “The safety of our community is paramount and police will be actively monitoring the area to ensure public safety,” said police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond. The fine under the Re-Opening Ontario Act for a first-time offence is $750 plus court costs. Fines increase for repeat offences. Brant MPP Will Bouma said he understands people are “getting frustrated with the situation” but trusts they will “do the right thing” by adhering to physical distancing and other safety measures.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford