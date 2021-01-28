No charges in offensive sign investigation

Brian Thompson
Jan 28, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  2 minute read
File Photo

Brantford police have concluded their investigation into an offensive mobile sign, without laying any charges.

The sign showed a likeness of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saluting while beside an image of Adolf Hitler, with Trudeau 4 Treason in large letters.

“While it has been determined that this specific incident is not in violation of the Criminal Code of Canada, the Brantford police are not condoning the behaviour of this individual or any behaviour with the potential to adversely impact the safety and wellbeing of our community,” said police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.

Woman threatened with machete

A 34-year-old Brantford man is charged with possession of weapons dangerous, uttering threats, failure to comply with an undertaking, escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest after police were called to a Marlene Avenue residence at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Police said a female neighbour was threatened with a machete.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The man was apprehended after attempting to flee, and was found to be violating a condition not to possess any type of weapon.

Impaired driving

A 24-year-old Brantford man is charged with impaired driving after police said they saw a vehicle driving erratically along Highway 403, near Garden Avenue, at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 24.

Police said open containers of alcohol were found inside the vehicle.

Two charged

Police arrested two men just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 23 after noticing suspicious vehicles at a Sinclair Boulevard truck stop.

Police said suspects fled from two vehicles that had been reported stolen but were apprehended.

A small quantity of suspected heroin and stolen licence plates were found in the vehicles.

A 23-year-old Brantford man and a 40-year-old Brampton, Ont., man are each charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property (licence plates). The Brampton man is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of an undertaking. The Brantford man also is charged with failing to comply with a judge’s release order.

Driver charged

A 25-year-old Brantford man is charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to render assistance, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, careless driving and failing or refusing to comply with a demand for a breath sample after a woman said a driver run over her foot at about 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Officers found the vehicle at a Harriett Street home.

Woman charged with assault

A 33-year-old Brantford woman is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of weapons dangerous, and breaching a peace bond after police were called because of an argument at a Queen Street apartment at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Police said a man was allegedly struck and sprayed in the face with mace.