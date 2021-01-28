Article content

Brantford police have concluded their investigation into an offensive mobile sign, without laying any charges.

The sign showed a likeness of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saluting while beside an image of Adolf Hitler, with Trudeau 4 Treason in large letters.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No charges in offensive sign investigation Back to video

“While it has been determined that this specific incident is not in violation of the Criminal Code of Canada, the Brantford police are not condoning the behaviour of this individual or any behaviour with the potential to adversely impact the safety and wellbeing of our community,” said police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond.

Woman threatened with machete

A 34-year-old Brantford man is charged with possession of weapons dangerous, uttering threats, failure to comply with an undertaking, escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest after police were called to a Marlene Avenue residence at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Police said a female neighbour was threatened with a machete.