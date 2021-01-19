No cancelled appointments expected because of Pfizer vaccine delay

Michelle Ruby
Jan 19, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada January 4, 2021. Photo by CARLOS OSORIO /REUTERS

A slowdown in production of the Pfizer vaccine could mean a delay in some Brantford and Brant County residents receiving shots.

But Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said on Tuesday that the national slowdown of the amount of vaccine received won’t affect those in long-term care and retirement homes who are currently receiving shots.

As of Monday, 1,607 COVID-19 vaccines had been given to local residents. The Brant County Health Unit has held vaccination clinics at 12 of the 18 long-term care and retirement homes in its jurisdiction. Clinics at the remaining facilities, said Urbantke, are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week.

As we’ve stated from the outset of our vaccination rollout, the province had dictated that long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers must remain the initial focus,” said Urbantke. “There will be no cancelled appointments or shortages for those in this group and there will be no need to hold back second doses based on our anticipated supply.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

However, the doctor said there may be a delay in vaccinating those remaining groups in Phase 1, including health-care workers, and Indigenous and chronic home care populations.

Canada will receive no shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses next week. The “temporary” delay in shipments is due to the pharmaceutical company’s expansion plans at it European manufacturing facility.

Urbantke said the 117 local COVID-19 cases reported by the health unit for the week that ended Sunday marked an improvement over the previous week when a record 167 cases were reported.

What this tells us is that we are starting to see the cases that were acquired over the holiday period begin to dissipate,” she said.

“It’s also showing us there are early signs that the provincial shutdown measures that came into effect on Boxing Day are beginning to work.Again, we still need many more weeks of sustained improvement before we can get our local cases back to what would be considered manageable levels.”

On Tuesday, the health unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That brings the total number of known local cases to 1,268 since the start of the global pandemic in March.

According to health unit numbers, there are currently 76 active cases of the virus and one person is being treated for COVID-19 at Brantford General Hospital.

Urbantke said that, despite the decline in cases, Brant’s numbers remain in the “high red to lockdown range” of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

She urged residents to “take this shutdown and its applicable guidance seriously.”

Immunization of residents in Phase 2 of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan is expected to begin in March.

They include:

•  Older adults, beginning with those 80 and over and decreasing in five-year increments over the course of the vaccine rollout.

• Those who live and work in high-risk congregate settings, including shelters and community living.

• Those with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers.

• And others facing barriers related to the determinants of health across Ontario who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Urbantke thanked health unit staff and community partners for their “phenomenal work” in vaccine distribution over the past few weeks.

It takes many pieces working together to do what we’ve done, in such a short period of time, and I just really want to recognize the work of all involved.”