No answers in death of quarantined farm worker
There are still no answers to how Romario Morgan died in quarantine.
Morgan, a 23-year-old migrant worker from St. Vincent, was on his way to spend the summer at Welsh Bros., a small family-run farm in Scotland for his fourth summer.
A spokesperson for the Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) program said that it is still “gathering information” on the circumstances of Morgan’s death, including the cause of it.
“The untimely death of Mr. Morgan is a tragedy,” said an email statement. “ESDC extends its sincere condolences to Mr. Morgan’s family for their tragic loss.
“The department is working with Caribbean consular officials and migrant workers support organizations to ensure that the needs of Mr. Morgan’s family are being addressed and that Mr. Morgan’s co-workers in Canada are provided with counselling support as they grieve.”
ESDC supports farms through a quarantine program for temporary foreign workers who come to Canada to work in the agriculture and agri-food industry, recognizing how much they contribute to Canada’s food security.
“Their hard work and expertise has been instrumental over the years and especially during this pandemic,” said the statement. “The deserve to be safe.”
But, the group Migrant Workers Alliance for Change says Morgan is one of five farm workers who have died since arriving in Canada.
Four of those workers died while still in quarantine. One unnamed worker died in hospital.
Three migrant workers died from COVID-19 during the last farming season, including Juan Lopez Chaparro, 55, of Mexico, who was working in Norfolk County.
Morgan, who was born in Bequia, an island in the Grenadines, was 13 days into his mandatory two-week quarantine. He had been vaccinated against COVID-19 more than a month earlier, before leaving for Canada to return for a fourth season at the Scotland farm.
He was found unresponsive and lying on his back in the Mississauga hotel after a cousin, also in quarantine, stopped hearing from him.
Along with the Mandatory Isolation Support for Temporary Foreign Workers Program, ESDC has boosted farm rules and inspections along with providing some funding to migrant worker organizations so they can directly assist workers affected by the pandemic.
The government has also added agents to its worker tip line so workers can report any mistreatment and can arrange quick response to any outbreaks.
