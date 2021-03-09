Article content

The Brant County Health Unit announced on Tuesday nine new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

That brings the total number of active cases to 43.

Nine new local COVID-19 cases

Of note, there are now seven positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant, up from three in the middle of last week. The variant’s lineage in all seven cases is not determined.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,482 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths in the community have been attributed to COVID-19.

To date, 11,204 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,548 people having received second doses.

Although the health unit website reports two COVID patients being treated at Brantford General Hospital, the hospital website reported five COVID patients at noon on Tuesday. The hospital website includes people from outside of Brantford-Brant, along with local residents.