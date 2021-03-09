Nine new local COVID-19 cases
The Brant County Health Unit announced on Tuesday nine new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.
That brings the total number of active cases to 43.
Of note, there are now seven positive cases of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant, up from three in the middle of last week. The variant’s lineage in all seven cases is not determined.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,482 have been resolved.
Twelve local deaths in the community have been attributed to COVID-19.
To date, 11,204 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,548 people having received second doses.
Although the health unit website reports two COVID patients being treated at Brantford General Hospital, the hospital website reported five COVID patients at noon on Tuesday. The hospital website includes people from outside of Brantford-Brant, along with local residents.
There are currently outbreaks at one high school and two elementary schools in Brantford, with 17 people affected. The high school is Assumption College, where four students and one staff member are affected. The elementary schools are James Hiller (four students) and St. Peter (eight students).
St. Peter was closed by the health unit and is expected to reopen to in-class learning March 11.
Outbreaks have been declared at the John Noble Home and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, both in Brantford. An outbreak was announced Feb. 26 at the John Noble and on March 6 at St. Joseph’s. In each instance, single staff members tested positive. It is the fourth outbreak at each location since the pandemic began.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
There are also outbreaks being reported at a local food processing plant where seven people have tested positive, and at a corporate office where three people have tested positive.
Public Health Ontario reported on Tuesday 1,185 new cases of COVID-19.
In Ontario there have been 311,112 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and of those, 292,806 people have recovered.
With six more deaths attributed to the virus on Tuesday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,083.
Latest statistics indicate that 943,533 vaccine doses have been administered with 276,193 Ontarians fully vaccinated.