Nine new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday nine new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
There are now 59 active cases in Brantford and Brant County, an increase of six from Monday.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that 12 COVID patients are in its care and, of those, six are in critical care. There were 16 COVID patients hospitalized on Monday.
The health unit is reporting that 16 COVID patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing of reporting.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 3,614 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 3,533 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 22 deaths in the communities from the virus.
As of June 14, the health unit is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status. Since that date, 73.45 per cent of all cases have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent have been people with one vaccine dose and 11.06 per cent have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,355 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 93 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 381 have some mutation detected.
There have been 212,635 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU and there are 105,033 people who have completed their vaccine series. Included in the total dose count are 619 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 77 per cent of area residents, aged 18 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 72 per cent having received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 77 per cent have at least one dose and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics at the Lynden Park Mall Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by the food court entrance. There also will be clinics at the Salvation Army (33 Diana Ave.) on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 195 Henry St. on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Brant Sports Complex (944 Powerline Rd. in Paris) on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and the Paris fairgrounds (139 Silver St.) on Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about the vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The following is a list of outbreaks in the area, with the location, date and number of people affected included: Park Lane Terrace LTCH (second outbreak), Aug. 25, three staff members; Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6), Aug. 25, one patient; and Willett Transitional Unit (BCHS – Paris), Aug. 13, 11 patients, one staff member.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 18 active cases as of Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 561 confirmed cases, of which 532 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 42 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 38 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 525 new cases in the past 24 hours, the first time in six days that the case count has been below 650
Ontario ICUs have 89 unvaccinated patients, seven who are partially vaccinated and eight that are fully vaccinated.
There were five deaths reported from Monday and there have now been 9,503 deaths since the pandemic began.
In Ontario, 9,923,606 people are fully vaccinated, representing 67 per cent of the population.