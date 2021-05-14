





Share this Story: New police cadets part of Police Week

New police cadets part of Police Week jpg, BR

Article content Five new local police cadets are making a larger than normal public splash this week as part of the annual Police Week. The Brantford Police Service has introduced the six new graduates with photos and a bit of background on Facebook and Twitter because the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many of the usual activities that are associated with the week, which runs from May 9-15. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New police cadets part of Police Week Back to video “Normally during Police Week, we’d be actively engaging our community with an open house and other outreach events,” said Cst. Shane Seibert. “Unfortunately this year, Police Week takes place during these challenging times of COVID-19 and we’re unable to showcase our police service and all its personnel.” While the local police service normally puts out a photo of recent graduates, Seibert said adding some information to this year’s individualized photos helps introduce the newbies to the community they’ll be policing.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s important the community know who’s going to be serving them.” Recruiting is a big and ongoing part of the Brantford Police Service, Seibert said. While there’s “no lack of candidates”, and Seibert has engaged in some virtual job fairs, he says the police look for a different type of officer than was sought some years ago. “Policing has changed,” he said. “It’s a lot more than just enforcement. We have a mental health crisis and drugs have become a big issue so officers are having to wear a lot more hats.” Brantford Police looks for “well-rounded” people from all walks of life for the job, deliberately seeking out those from a variety of backgrounds and a wide variety of ages. Some have gone to school specifically for policing, taking courses in police foundations or criminology, but others have a background in social services, finances, or medicine. “We want a group that represents the community they’re serving,” Seibert said. In Ontario, recruits are first hired and then educated at the provincial police college for 12 weeks. To be eligible, a person must be 18 or older, have a licence and be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident. Seibert said the reason almost all officers get into policing is to give back to their community in some way. The new group that’s just arrived on the job is part of 10 new sworn constables that will join the service this year after being approved by city council. Five more new recruits have recently been sent to the Police College and will graduate at the end of the summer.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Brantford Police currently has 197 sworn officers. The new cadets are Brantford’s Aladin Yusef, who was a youth clinician and a polysomnographic technologist before turning to policing; Krissa Staats, of Six Nations, who has a passion for helping others; Adil Khalqi, who moved to Canada from Pakistan as a child and has always wanted to be a police officer; Hamilton’s Robyn Weatherley, who holds a BA in contemporary studies from Wilfrid Laurier; and Brantford’s Isaac Maich, who has been a Police Week volunteer, an auxiliary officer and a Laurier special constable. A bit more information about each new cadet is posted on the Brantford Police Service’s Facebook page. SGamble@postmedia.com @EXPSGamble

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford