The city is moving toward adopting a new official plan that sets out where and how Brantford will grow over the next 30 years.

The official plan guides the city’s development to 2051 and accounts for 165,000 residents (an increase of 63,300) and 80,000 jobs (an increase of 35,100) by 2051. It includes an expanded “settlement area” to accommodate future urban growth in new greenfield areas, while also supporting intensification, infill and redevelopment within the city’s established urban area.

New official plan guides city growth to 2051

Simply put, said Mayor Kevin Davis, the official plan is the most important document created by the city.

“Completing the new official plan is an extraordinary achievement,” he said. “It will support the city’s growth and optimization of its infrastructure.

“This is an important milestone for this council in passing what will be the framework for guiding and managing the city’s growth. This will now allow the city to begin the process of directing future growth to the annexed boundary lands. It will, at the same time, ensure that growth creates buildings that are attractive and inviting while, at the same time, protecting our unique local heritage and environment.”