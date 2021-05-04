New local COVID-19 cases increase
Despite a lower daily COVID-19 case count in the province, Brantford-Brant saw its new cases increase Tuesday.
Following 18 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the Brant County Health Unit reported on Tuesday 30 new cases in the past 24 hours.
New local COVID-19 cases increase
That is in sharp contrast to the province, which registered 2,791 new cases on Tuesday, the first time Ontario has been below 3,000 since April 5. There were 3,436 cases reported in the province Monday.
Although new cases increased in Brantford-Brant, active cases remain stable. There are 178 active cases currently in the community compared to 176 on Monday.
Hospitalization numbers saw a slight drop in the past 24 hours.
There are currently 20 COVID patients receiving care at Brantford General Hospital with 10 in critical care and 10 listed as other. That is a decrease from the 22 who were receiving care Monday.
From information on the health unit website, it would appear 15 patients in BGH are local residents and five are from outside the area. There were 19 local residents hospitalized Monday.
There have been 17 local COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The health unit is reporting 698 variants of concern, including the first with the B.1.351 lineage (South Africa).
Of the others, 485 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 155 are the E484K mutation, 50 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and seven have the P.1 lineage (Brazil).
Since the pandemic began, 2,785 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,590 of those resulting in recovered cases.
As of Monday, 53,588 people in Brantford-Brant have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,546 people have completed their two-dose series.
Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. On Monday, it was announced that those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) will be eligible as of Thursday at 8 a.m.
Also, as of Thursday at 8 a.m., all Group 1 essential workers are eligible for the vaccination. That group includes employees working in school systems, workers responding to critical events, foster care agency workers, food manufacturing and distribution, agricultural and farm workers and cemetery workers.
The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary-care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for more information.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant.
An outbreak from St. Joseph’s Lifecare on March 27 that involved six staff members was declared over Monday.
The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards:
• St. George Children’s Centre, May 1, two staff;
• Noah’s Ark YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 27, one child and two staff/providers;
• St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, one child and four staff/providers;
• John Noble Home – (Brantford), April 24, five staff, fifth outbreak;
• BGH unit C2, April 30, one patient and one staff member;
• BGH unit B7, April 21, five patients, two staff members;
• Farm Boy, April 30, four cases;
• Farm No. 5, April 26, one case;
• Manufacturing/Industrial Nos. 9 and 13 , various dates, eight cases;
• Food processing No. 4, April 16, nine cases.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 28 active cases as of Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 513 confirmed cases, of which 474 are resolved. A total of 47 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 17 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 30 others yet to be determined.
A total of 2,661 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 1,509 of those people fully vaccinated.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized.
Public Health Ontario reported 25 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began 8,143.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,167 people receiving care with 886 of those people in intensive care units and 609 people breathing with the help of a ventilator.
The province administered 88,871 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 5,467,120 people vaccinated and 378,085 who are fully vaccinated.