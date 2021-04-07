New local COVID-19 cases fall
The Brant County Health Unit reported on Wednesday almost half as many new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.
There were 21 new cases reported on Wednesday by the health unit. On Tuesday, there were 40.
However, despite the lower new case count, active cases increased to 162 on Wednesday from 155 on Tuesday.
There are also seven people receiving treatment at Brantford General Hospital, an decrease from the 10 who were receiving treatment on Tuesday.
Although the health unit website says there are five people hospitalized, the numbers on the two websites are different because some patients receiving treatment at BGH may reside outside of Brantford-Brant.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,785 have been resolved.
Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, 146 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. The health unit website is reporting 115 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 26 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and six cases with only the E484K mutation.
There are now 29,504 people who have received the vaccine in Brantford-Brant, with 2,570 of those people having their vaccination series completed.
Vaccine clinics for those aged 65 and older (born in 1956 or earlier) are now fully booked. More appointments are expected to be made available in the next few days.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for more information.
The Grand Erie District School Board has reported numerous cases this week.
Elementary schools reporting new cases include Agnes Hodge, Branlyn, Cedarland and Russell Reid in Brantford, Mount Pleasant in Mount Pleasant, Lakewood in Port Dover and Thompson Creek in Dunnville.
An outbreak was declared Tuesday at Russell Reid.
Cedarland, Mount Pleasant and Lakewood moved Tuesday to virtual learning. The other schools remain open.
Secondary schools reporting new cases include Pauline Johnson Collegiate and Brantford Collegiate Institute in Brantford, Hagersville Secondary School in Hagersville and Caledonia’s McKinnon Park Secondary School.
An outbreak was declared Tuesday at McKinnon Park.
All secondary schools remain open.
The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board has reported new cases this week at Brantford’s Assumption College (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) and Simcoe’s St. Joseph’s School (Monday).
Both schools remain open.
The following are reported outbreaks at child-care centres, schools, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, congregate setting and workplaces; the date the outbreak was declared; and the number of people involved:
• Bellview YMCA Child Care Centre, April 1, one child, two staff members/providers
• St. John’s College, March 29, three students
• Holy Cross School, March 18, two students, two staff members
• Russell Reid School, April 6, two students
• Brantwood Community Services, April 5, one staff member
• Telfer Place Retirement Home (fourth outbreak since start of pandemic), March 30, one staff member
• St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre (fifth outbreak since start of pandemic), March 27, one resident, three staff members
• Farm (does not serve the public directly), April 4, 16 cases.
• Corporate/office (does not serve public directly), March 29, two cases
• Manufacturing/industrial (does not serve public directly), March 25, six cases.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were seven active cases as of Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 443 confirmed cases, of which 428 are resolved. Three cases have been identified as a variant of concern although the lineage was not known.
A total of 2,119 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 293 of those people fully vaccinated.
There have been nine deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized.
On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,215 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours.
The province also announced 17 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,475.
The province administered 104,382 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. It was the first time the province has administered more than 100,000 doses in a 24-hour period.
There are now 2,726,221 people vaccinated with 324,783 fully vaccinated.