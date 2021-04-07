Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported on Wednesday almost half as many new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

There were 21 new cases reported on Wednesday by the health unit. On Tuesday, there were 40.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New local COVID-19 cases fall Back to video

However, despite the lower new case count, active cases increased to 162 on Wednesday from 155 on Tuesday.

There are also seven people receiving treatment at Brantford General Hospital, an decrease from the 10 who were receiving treatment on Tuesday.

Although the health unit website says there are five people hospitalized, the numbers on the two websites are different because some patients receiving treatment at BGH may reside outside of Brantford-Brant.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,961 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,785 have been resolved.

Fourteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 146 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. The health unit website is reporting 115 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 26 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and six cases with only the E484K mutation.