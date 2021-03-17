New local COVID-19 cases decrease

Article content

It was better news on Wednesday in terms of the number of new local COVID-19 cases being reported.

After announcing Tuesday 17 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday added eight new cases. The number of active cases also dropped to 89 from 97.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,542 have been resolved.

Twelve local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, two COVID-19 patients are being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

As of Wednesday, 30 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community, although the lineage in each case has not been determined. At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.

To date, 16,852 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,561 people having received second doses.

Both the Grand Erie District School Board and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board have seen rising positive COVID-19 cases at Brantford schools.