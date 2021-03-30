New local COVID-19 cases climb
The Brant County Health Unit reported on Tuesday a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 29 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Currently, there are 84 active cases in Brantford and Brant, an increase of 16 from Monday.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,788 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,691 have been resolved.
Currently, one COVID-19 patient is being treated at Brantford General Hospital. There were three patients being treated at BGH on Monday.
Thirteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
As of Monday, 69 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. The health unit website is reporting 54 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 13 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and two cases with only the E484K mutation.
At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.
To date, 25,113 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,570 people having received second doses. There were 665 doses of the vaccine administered on Monday.
Vaccine appointments are now available for Brant residents aged 70 and older (born in 1951 or earlier). Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for more information.
An outbreak was declared on Monday at St. John’s College after the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board reported two new positive cases at the Brantford high school. There have been five cases at SJC since March 18.
The Grand Erie District School Board reported a new case Monday at Pauline Johnson Collegiate in Brantford.
The public board’s Ryerson Heights Elementary School in Brantford, which was closed after an outbreak was declared March 14, is expected to reopen Wednesday.
There is also an ongoing outbreak at the Catholic board’s Holy Cross School in Brantford.
An outbreak at St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre involving a single staff member was declared on Saturday. It is the fifth outbreak at the Brantford long-term care centre since the pandemic began.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
A workplace outbreak continues at CSN Collision on Lynden Road and it involves two cases.
There are also three outbreaks at local manufacturing/industrial facilities that do not serve the public directly.
The most recent outbreak was declared on Monday at a corporate/office and it includes two cases. Manufacturing/industrial outbreaks were also declared on March 23 (two cases) and March 25 (four cases).
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were five active cases as of Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 438 confirmed cases, of which 424 are resolved. Two cases have been identified as a variant of concern although the lineage was not known.
A total of 1,726 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 142 of those people fully vaccinated.
There have been nine deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
Public Health Ontario reported on Tuesday 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, the sixth straight day more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Of concern, the positivity rate is 6.2 per cent, the highest it has been since January. There are also 1,090 patients in hospital in Ontario, the highest number since Feb. 4 when there were 1,101 patients in hospital.
There were 14 more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID to 7,351.
The province administered 70,645 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 2,102,380 people vaccinated with 311,248 fully vaccinated.