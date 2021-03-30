New local COVID-19 cases climb

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit reported on Tuesday a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 29 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 84 active cases in Brantford and Brant, an increase of 16 from Monday.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,788 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,691 have been resolved.

Currently, one COVID-19 patient is being treated at Brantford General Hospital. There were three patients being treated at BGH on Monday.

Thirteen local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

As of Monday, 69 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. The health unit website is reporting 54 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 13 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation and two cases with only the E484K mutation.

At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.

To date, 25,113 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,570 people having received second doses. There were 665 doses of the vaccine administered on Monday.