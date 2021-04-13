





Article content Paris needs a new fire hall in the north end to deal with population growth and downtown traffic congestion, Brant County councillors were told Tuesday. Darryl Culley, president of Emergency Management and Training, of Barrie, said the county should either build or lease space for a fire station in the area of Grand River Street North and County Road 52 sometime within the next four to six years. As well, the county should plan on purchasing a fire truck pumper/tanker for the station adding that additional firefighters and gear will also be needed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New fire hall recommended for north end of Paris Back to video “Paris is growing so what we’re suggesting here is a satellite station in the north end,” Culley said. “Traditionally, we always looked at building stations but really you have multiple options including leasing. “The city of Barrie, for example leases a commercial building in a commercial complex so that they didn’t have to put up the money to build a (new) station.”

Article content The station will help cover off the area in the north end which is a long way away from the current station located on Dundas Street East in Paris. The new station is needed in response to growth not only in the north end but also in the broader community of Paris which is creating traffic problems in the downtown. The growth in Paris, as well as the ongoing challenge of having volunteer firefighters available during the day time, has led to the recommendation of full-time firefighters to cover the day shifts Monday to Friday. “Often during the day they’re (volunteer firefighters) are at work, out of town or perhaps at school,” Culley said. “That Monday to Friday shift is a challenge in suburban areas.” If the county hired three firefighters and had a minimum of two on duty during the day, they would able to handle medical calls and calls like that would take some of the pressure off the volunteer firefighters. It would also help with response time because they would be able to react to a fire immediately, Culley said. The county’s volunteer firefighters are committed and working hard but it’s important to remember they have spouses, jobs and other commitments. All of that, combined with a growing population and increased traffic and emergency calls, means there is an increased risk of burnout, he added. The recommendations are just a couple contained in a Master Fire Plan that Culley presented to councillors at a committee meeting on Tuesday. The document identifies a number of steps the county needs to take over the next 10 years to provide the community with proper protection.

Article content Other key recommendations include: Design and construct a new Station 1 headquarters and training centre in the area of Rest Acres Road and Highway 403 and get rid of the existing Station 1 and Station 2 sometime in the next seven to 10 years;

Hiring an additional Fire Prevention Officer/Public Fire Life Safety Educator dedicated to conducting public education in the next one to three years;

Hiring a full-time training officer and a part-time training officer in the next four to 10 years. Visit https://pub-brant.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=43648 to view the full report and its . Councillors voted to receive the report as information and have asked county staff to come up with ways of implementing some of the recommendations. Prior to the vote, Coun. Steve Howes said the need for a fire station in the north end of Paris is a topic that is frequently raised by residents. “Traffic issues that were raised in this report are going to get worse before they get better because at some point we’re going to be tearing up our downtown because there is infrastructure that needs to be improved,” Howes said. “We’re also going to be doing an overhaul of Grand River Street North which is a main artery throughout Paris.” Howes wondered if those plans and their implications had been considered during the preparation of the report. He was told that no, the idea for a north end fire station was based on population growth. However, given the circumstances, the county may want to consider leasing space for a north end fire station and using the experience to make future decisions about coverage in that area, Culley said. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

