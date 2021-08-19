The Brant County Health Unit reported Thursday four new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a significant drop from the 17 reported on Wednesday.

Active cases dropped from 53 to 51 on Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases drop in Brantford-Brant

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that 15 COVID patients are hospitalized, with five in critical care.

Since the pandemic began last March, 3,531 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,460 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,279 variants of concern. Of those, 795 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 92 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 61 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 331 have some mutation detected.

There have been 207,616 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. There are 102,214 people who have completed their vaccine series.

According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 76 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose with 69 per cent having received both doses.

Of those aged 12 to 18, 75 per cent have at least one dose and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The covid-19.ontario.ca website reports that of all Brant County residents aged 12 and older, 82 per cent have received one dose while 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, the Brant County Health Unit reports that anyone born in 2009 or earlier – regardless of whether they have turned 12 – are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The BCHU is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at the Lynden Park Mall Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinics are located at the back of the mall, bear the food court entrance.