New COVID-19 cases drop in Brantford-Brant
Article content
The Brant County Health Unit reported Thursday four new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a significant drop from the 17 reported on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Article content
Active cases dropped from 53 to 51 on Thursday.
New COVID-19 cases drop in Brantford-Brant Back to video
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that 15 COVID patients are hospitalized, with five in critical care.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,531 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,460 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,279 variants of concern. Of those, 795 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 92 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 61 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 331 have some mutation detected.
There have been 207,616 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU. There are 102,214 people who have completed their vaccine series.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 76 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose with 69 per cent having received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 75 per cent have at least one dose and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The covid-19.ontario.ca website reports that of all Brant County residents aged 12 and older, 82 per cent have received one dose while 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, the Brant County Health Unit reports that anyone born in 2009 or earlier – regardless of whether they have turned 12 – are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The BCHU is hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at the Lynden Park Mall Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinics are located at the back of the mall, bear the food court entrance.
Advertisement
Article content
Laurier (1 Market St.) will hold clinics Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the Paris Fairgrounds (139 Silver St.) will host clinics Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The following is a list of outbreaks in the area, with the location, date and number of people affected included: Brantwood Community Services – Cumberland – Aug. 12, one staff member; Lions McInnes House, Aug. 11, one staff member; Willet Transitional Unit, BCHS Paris, Aug. 13, eight patients and one staff member; and Salvation Army Booth Centre – Brantford, Aug. 7, one case.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there are three active cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 535 confirmed cases, of which 521 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 42 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 37 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 531 new cases in the past 24 hours. Previously, cases had been below 500 for two straight days.
Advertisement
Article content
Of the positive results reported Thursday, 382 are unvaccinated, 46 are partially vaccinated, 75 are fully vaccinated and the status of the final 28 is unknown.
As for hospitalizations in Ontario, 52 people in ICUs are unvaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. Of those in the hospital, but not in ICUs, 75 are unvaccinated, eight are partially vaccinated and 13 are fully vaccinated.
There were 17 deaths reported from Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 9,448. Of those deaths, 15 occured two months ago and are being reported as part of a data catch-up.
There have now been 20,341,063 doses of the vaccine administered. In Ontario, 9,670,921 people are fully vaccinated.