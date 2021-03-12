New COVID-19 cases decrease, active number increases in Brant
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brantford and Brant County declined on Friday but the number of active cases increased.
The Brant County Health was reporting on Friday nine new cases of COVID-19, down from 15 on Thursday. However, there are now 61 active cases, up from 59 on Thursday.
Also of note, two more cases of a COVID-19 variant were reported, bringing the total number of mutations without the lineage determined to 13 overall. A week ago there were just four cases of a variant.
With 42 news cases already reported for the week – and three days remaining – it looks as though the area will surpass its most recent high of 49 for the week ending Feb. 28.
Prior to that, the highest number of cases in a week during 2021 was the week ended Jan. 17 when there were 117 cases reported.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,498 have been resolved.
Twelve local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
To date, 14,028 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,548 people having received second doses.
Although the health unit website reports two COVID patients being treated at Brantford General Hospital, the hospital website reported four COVID patients at noon on Friday. The hospital website includes people from outside of Brantford and Brant County, along with local residents.
So far this week at area schools, two positive results have been reported at St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School and there was one each at North Park Collegiate, Assumption College and Holy Cross and Notre Dame elementary schools.
There are currently outbreaks at Assumption, where four students and one staff member are affected, and James Hillier Public School in Brantford, where four students are affected.
Outbreaks have been declared at the John Noble Home and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, both in Brantford. An outbreak was announced Feb. 26 at the John Noble and on March 6 at St. Joseph’s.
Two staff members have tested positive at St. Joseph’s and a single staff member has tested positive at John Noble Home.
Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.
There are also outbreaks being reported at a local food processing plant where seven people have tested positive.
Public Health Ontario reported on Friday 1,371 new cases of COVID-19. It is the sixth straight day there has been more than 1,000 cases.
There are currently 11,512 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.
The seven-day average for number of cases is at 1,269. Last week it was 1,062.
In Ontario there have been 314,891 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and of those, 296,252 people have recovered.
With 18 more deaths attributed to the virus on Friday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,127.
Latest statistics indicate that more than one-million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province. A total of 1,062,910 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday with 282,748 Ontarians fully vaccinated.