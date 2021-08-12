New city hall opens to public on Monday

Some things remain old inside the new city hall.

A $26.6-million renovation has transformed much of the former Federal Building at Dalhousie and Queen streets, built between 1913 and 1915, into a new home for city employees and council members.

But those entering the building from the front doors will recognize what is now being called Heritage Hall. The thick marble walls of the former post office remain, along with the built-in counters where, for decades people would sort and stamp their mail.

The stairwells of the Beaux-Arts style building also are largely untouched.

The rest of the building is thoroughly modern, with high-tech capabilities, a “green” design and full accessibility.

Under renovation for the past two years, the new city hall will open to the public on Monday.

“It’s just as we imagined,” said Lise Sordo, as she took a stroll through the building this week.

Sordo, the city’s director of facilities management and security, oversaw the project from the start of construction in June 2019.

“It’s exciting because there was a long-term vision,” she said. “It is an old heritage building that gave us lots of surprises. And there were a lot of people to please. It’s a highly political project.”

The new city hall will bring together staff formerly working from six administrative offices at 100 Wellington Square, 84 Market St., 1 Market St., 180 Greenwich St., 1 Sherwood Dr. and 399 Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

The city purchased the building at 70 Dalhousie St. from the federal government for $5.9 million. Renovation began in June 2019 and met with a number of budget increases.