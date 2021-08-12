New city hall opens to public on Monday
Article content
Some things remain old inside the new city hall.
Advertisement
Article content
A $26.6-million renovation has transformed much of the former Federal Building at Dalhousie and Queen streets, built between 1913 and 1915, into a new home for city employees and council members.
New city hall opens to public on Monday Back to video
But those entering the building from the front doors will recognize what is now being called Heritage Hall. The thick marble walls of the former post office remain, along with the built-in counters where, for decades people would sort and stamp their mail.
The stairwells of the Beaux-Arts style building also are largely untouched.
The rest of the building is thoroughly modern, with high-tech capabilities, a “green” design and full accessibility.
Under renovation for the past two years, the new city hall will open to the public on Monday.
“It’s just as we imagined,” said Lise Sordo, as she took a stroll through the building this week.
Sordo, the city’s director of facilities management and security, oversaw the project from the start of construction in June 2019.
“It’s exciting because there was a long-term vision,” she said. “It is an old heritage building that gave us lots of surprises. And there were a lot of people to please. It’s a highly political project.”
The new city hall will bring together staff formerly working from six administrative offices at 100 Wellington Square, 84 Market St., 1 Market St., 180 Greenwich St., 1 Sherwood Dr. and 399 Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
The city purchased the building at 70 Dalhousie St. from the federal government for $5.9 million. Renovation began in June 2019 and met with a number of budget increases.
Advertisement
Article content
Original plans called for a multi-million dollar renovation of the current city hall in Wellington Square to house the social services department, now located in Market Square. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
About half of the city’s administrative staff who were sent home to work during the pandemic will stay there. No more than 400 workers will be in the new city hall at any one time, some of them rotating from working from home and the office.
It’s a plan expected to save the city millions of dollars. The city’s accommodation strategy forecasts a savings of $21.5 million in its 10-year capital plan and $1.12 million in annual operating budget savings. The current city hall, which dates back to 1967, and adjacent provincial offences building on Wellington Street, will be sold now that less space is needed for municipal employees.
“COVID really was the silver lining,” said Sordo. “It forced people to work with technology. Productivity and morale went up.”
The main floor of the new city hall includes a large customer service desk where people who prefer to do such things in person can buy dog tags, pay their taxes and access other services.
The Brantford-Brant Business Resource Centre, now in Market Square, has space at city hall and there are several meeting rooms, named after city parks, neighbourhoods and wards, where customer service reps can meet privately with members of the public. A community board room will be made available to non-profit groups, and there is a meeting room for councillors.
Advertisement
Article content
A much larger council chamber, with seating for 200, replaces one at the current city hall, which quickly filled with spectators when a contentious issue was on the agenda. There are plans to resume live council meetings, which have been shown on Zoom during the pandemic, starting in January.
A bronze sculpture of Walter Gretzky and a large public art display that will incorporate colourful wooden foundry moulds and related artifacts from Brantford’s industrial history will be on display on the building’s main floor.
Maria Visocchi, the city’s communications manager, said plans are being finalized for the official grand opening of the building in mid-September. To mark the occasion, a time capsule will be installed in the front hall to be opened on May 31, 2041. Brantford became a city on May 31, 1877.
Members of the public are being invited to contribute stories, photo, illustrations, artwork and video to the time capsule to “show Brandfordians of the future what makes Brantford special in 2021.” Go to the My City Hall project page on letstalkbrantford.ca for information about how to get involved.