New COVID-19 cases on rise in Brantford-Brant
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brantford and Brant County reached 42 for the week ended Aug. 15.
That’s more than double the number (17) recorded by the Brant County Health Unit for the week ended Aug. 8. Cases have been climbing since eight were recorded for the week ended July 18.
Since the last health unit report on Friday, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have doubled locally. There are now 10 COVID patients requiring treatment at Brantford General Hospital, with five in critical care. The number had fallen to zero in the past two weeks.
And there are 37 active virus cases in Brantford-Brant.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the health unit has recorded 3,504 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 3,447 have recovered.
Twenty local deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on the transitional unit at the Willett site in Paris after two patients tested positive for the virus, said a news release issued by the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates the Willett and Brantford General Hospital
There will be no new patient admissions to the unit and visitors aren’t be permitted, unless for compassionate reasons, said the release.
“The protection of patients, staff and physicians remains our top priority at BCHS, and we are doing everything possible to bring a safe and timely end to this outbreak,” said Alena Lukich, chief communications officer.
And, effective Saturday, the COVID-19 unit at BGH was closed to visitors because of the dramatic increase in the number of patients with the virus.
Outbreaks also remain ongoing at: Brantwood Community Services – Cumberland (one staff member); Lions McInnes House (one staff member); and the Salvation Army Booth Centre (one worker).
To date 206,149 vaccinations have been administered at area clinics, pharmacies and physicians’ offices.
For the adult population in Brantford and Brant County, 76 per cent have received at least one dose while 69 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.
Including youth aged 12 to 17, 75 per cent of area residents have received one dose, while 68 per cent have completed the two-dose vaccination series.
Ohsweken Public Health reports one active case of COVID-19 on Six Nations of the Grand River, where 531 confirmed cases and 11 deaths have been recorded over the course of the pandemic.
Public Health Ontario reported Monday 526 new cases in Ontario, where there are now 3,872 active cases.