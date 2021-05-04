





'My son is terrified' after dog attack Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor

Article content Jay Lesky says his seven-year-old son, Jaxson, suffered both physical and emotional trauma after being attacked by a neighbour’s dog on April 24. “My son has bounced back a bit, but he’s terrified to go outside,” Lesky said this week. “He has nightmares every night.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'My son is terrified' after dog attack Back to video The boy required nearly 30 stitches to close wounds to his arm and head. The attack was described by a neighbour, Chris Walsh, in an e-mail sent to city hall officials, the Brant County SPCA and the Brant County Health Unit, among others. Walsh said he was working in his yard at his home on Manor Place, off Baxter Street, near Grandwoodlands Park, when his two daughters, Elyse, 10, and Anika, 7, and Lesky’s two sons. Jaxson and Jett, 4, came outside to greet another neighbour’s pug, named Rosie, that had strayed from its yard two doors down. The pug’s owner, Nancy Messner, came to retrieve her dog, and Elyse and Jaxson accompanied her to return Rosie to her yard.

Article content “Only a few minutes passed when I heard a commotion,” Walsh recalled. “I saw Jaxson walking towards his home with Elyse, holding his elbow and crying.” Walsh said he initially thought the youngster had bumped his elbow, but then saw blood dripping from the boy’s arm and face and realized something was “terribly wrong.” Walsh said he ran to the Lesky home where he helped the boy’s mother, Rebecca, clean Jaxson’s wounds. He said he heard the boy repeatedly say, “I don’t want to die, I’m only a kid.” Elyse told them Jaxson was thrown to the ground in the jaws of a dog named Marley, a 140-pound mastiff/rottweiler mix owned by Messner’s daughter and son-in-law, who live on the main floor of her home. The dog bit down on the boy’s head, but Messner managed to pull the animal off of Jaxson, sustaining a bite to her own hand in the process. “I thank my lucky stars every day that you were there,” Jay Lesky told Messner, who was visibly shaken as she described the attack to The Expositor this week. “That dog was nowhere to be seen when me and Jaxson were walking,” she recalled. “All of a sudden there he was. I did everything I could to save Jaxson.” Messner said she has told her daughter and son-in-law several times that the dog must go due to its aggressive nature, but the couple told her they plan to keep Marley. An SPCA spokesperson said the incident is a health unit and city bylaw enforcement matter. Allison Hodgkinson, communications adviser at the health unit, said an investigation is conducted, as part of infectious disease management, to determine if a person has been exposed to the rabies virus as a result of a bite or scratch from an animal.

Article content “Dogs that have bitten or scratched a person are ordered under a 10-day confinement period to be observed for signs and symptoms of rabies,” Hodgkinson said. Jay Lesky said the quarantine process should involve removing the dog so it can be monitored, rather than allowing it to stay in its home. “You have to remove the problem,” he said. “My son is terrified now. It wasn’t a bite. It was a mauling. It tried to kill him.” Lesky said he spoke to the dog’s owners, who told him they are looking at measures to prevent the dog from leaving its yard. “When they said they were going to keep the dog, we felt they didn’t care about my son,” he said. “If it was me, and I knew I was affecting another family, I’d at least get rid of the dog. Or I’d have to move.” Brantford’s chief building official Andy McMahon said Marley’s owners have been served with a dangerous dog designation based on the city’s animal control bylaw. “The owner is now required to obtain a dangerous dog licence for this animal with the city, at which time the owner will be given signage to install at the residence,” McMahon said. “A short leash and muzzle have been obtained and are, to the city’s knowledge, being used as required by the bylaw.” He said the dog’s owners have been co-operative with all requirements to date. They can appeal the muzzle requirement to the city’s control of vicious dogs committee, he said. “Currently, the bylaw division of the city is in the process of laying a Part 3 information and summons for a Dog Owners Liability Act charge, which, when completed, will be served to the owner,” McMahon stated. “The Dog Owner’s Liability Act charge can offer punitive measures such as destruction of the animal and also financial compensation to the victims, ultimately decided by the court system. There are no provisions under that act to remove or destroy an animal without a fair hearing.” Walsh said no one wants to see the dog euthanized, but it must not stay in a home where children are nearby. “We’ll never be OK, and we’ll never feel safe with that dog being in that house,” Jay Lesky said. “We’re on edge.” bethompson@postmedia.com

