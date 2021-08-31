Municipal councils back merger of power utilities

At special meetings held Tuesday night, Brantford city council, along with councils for the City of Cambridge and the Township of North Dumfries, voted in favour of a merger between Brantford Power and Energy Plus Inc.

The decision comes after more than 18 months of analysis and public consultation.

An application now will be submitted to the Ontario Energy Board for regulatory approval. The merger could happen as soon as Jan. 1, 2022.

The new combined company will continue to be 100 per cent municipally owned, with Cambridge having a 54.3 per cent share, Brantford 43 per cent and North Dumfries 4.7 per cent.

Should the merger be approved by the OEB, the new company, which currently serves about 106,650 customers, would be the seventh largest utility in the province.

“I am very encouraged by the outcome of this long and comprehensive review process,” said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis. “Residents in all three communities who will benefit from the newly-formed partnership should be rest assured that this merger was very thoughtfully considered by all the parties involved. I’m confident the OEB will come to the same conclusion.”

According to a joint news release from all three of the affected municipalities, the OEB will complete a “no harm test” to ensure the proposed merger is in the best interest of ratepayers.

Paul Kwasnik, CEO and president of Brantford Energy Corp., which is a holding company for Brantford Power and Brantford Hydro, said the merger will have positive outcomes for customers, shareholders and employees.

Kwasnik said there will be stable distribution rates for customers for the first 10 years after the merger. Other benefits, he said, are the creation of ongoing employment, greater capacity to focus on future growth and advancements in technology, strengthened customer response with 24-hour control room capabilities across the entire service area, less duplication of services and increased shareholder value.