Motorcyclist killed in crash identified by police

A motorcyclist killed on Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 6 and First Line Road has been identified.

Biagio “Gino” Crimeli, 66, of Stoney Creek, was taken to hospital shortly after 3:15 p.m. where he was pronounced dead.

Haldimand OPP say a motorcycle and two passenger vehicles were struck from behind by another vehicle at the intersection.

The intersection was closed for several hours while emergency crews and investigators were at the scene. OPP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has more information or may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a message at www.helpsolvecrime.com