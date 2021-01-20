COVID-19 cases down but more in hospital

Expositor staff
Jan 20, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Getty Images

Just three new positive cases of COVID-19 were being reported by the Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday, but there are more people being treated in hospital.

According to statistics posted on the health unit website on Wednesday morning, the number of people at Brantford General Hospital with the virus increased to five. There was just one person in hospital on Tuesday.

The total number of Brantford-Brant residents with known cases of the virus is 1,271 since the start of the global pandemic in March. Of those cases, 1,194 are considered resolved. There have been six local COVID-19-related deaths.

At Six Nations of the Grand River, nine active COVID-19 cases were being reported on Wednesday. There have been a total of 133 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 123 considered resolved. One Six Nations resident has died of the virus.

Vaccines continue to be given this week to those at Brantford and Brant County local long-term care homes and retirement homes. As of Wednesday morning, 2,067 people had received shots.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, acting medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit, said long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers who are the first groups to receive vaccines won’t be affected by a slowdown in production of the Pfizer vaccine. She said there will be no cancelled appointments or shortages for those in this group and no need to hold back second doses based on the anticipated local supply of vaccine.

There may, however, be a delay in vaccinating the remaining groups in Phase 1, including health-care workers, and Indigenous and chronic home care populations.

Canada will receive no shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses next week. The delay in shipments is due to the pharmaceutical company’s expansion plans at it European manufacturing facility.

Close contact with someone with the virus is the main means of transmission of the virus, accounting for 57 per cent of local cases, followed by community spread (25 per cent), out-break-associated (14 per cent), and travel (three per cent). The means the transmission in 0.79 per cent of cases is pending.

There are two ongoing outbreaks, one at Stedman Community Hospice where five staff members and one resident have tested positive and at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home where two staff members have the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, 58,809 COVID-19 tests had been administered at the Brant Community Healthcare System’s assessment centre.