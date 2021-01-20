COVID-19 cases down but more in hospital

Article content

Just three new positive cases of COVID-19 were being reported by the Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday, but there are more people being treated in hospital.

According to statistics posted on the health unit website on Wednesday morning, the number of people at Brantford General Hospital with the virus increased to five. There was just one person in hospital on Tuesday.

The total number of Brantford-Brant residents with known cases of the virus is 1,271 since the start of the global pandemic in March. Of those cases, 1,194 are considered resolved. There have been six local COVID-19-related deaths.

At Six Nations of the Grand River, nine active COVID-19 cases were being reported on Wednesday. There have been a total of 133 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 123 considered resolved. One Six Nations resident has died of the virus.

Vaccines continue to be given this week to those at Brantford and Brant County local long-term care homes and retirement homes. As of Wednesday morning, 2,067 people had received shots.