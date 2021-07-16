More city services, programs now available

More city services and programs are now available as the province moved into Step 3 of its reopening plan on Friday.

The Beckett Adult Leisure Centre remains closed to drop-in visits but virtual programming continues and details about a seniors’ program schedule will be announced shortly.

Doug Snooks Eagle Place Community Centre, T. B. Costain/SC Johnson Community Centre and Woodman Community Centre remain closed to drop-in visits because they are primarily being used for day camp programs, but will be available for evening and weekend rentals.

Brantford Civic Centre is open for arena floor use only. There is no ice as the COVID-19 testing site is still operating there.

Brantford City Hall at 100 Wellington Square is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for appointments and walk-ins.

220 Colborne St. – Family Income and Stability. Client services will be available by appointment and drop-in from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following changes to city services are in addition to those that resumed during Steps 1 and 2 of the Provincial Roadmap to Reopen.

While more businesses and services are now open, residents are reminded to continue to follow physical distancing, wear face coverings and adhere to provincial gathering limits. Permitted are:

The Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre will re-open on Saturday. The process to enter the facility will depend on the area users are visiting and everyone will be asked to provide contact tracing information and complete a health screening, which are provincial requirements. Visitors must wear face covering except when doing physical activity.

There is no set time limit for visits, and facility passholders can use the fitness areas and pool. Pre-registration is required for the pool. The walking track will remain closed for maintenance.

For more information, contact www.waynegretzkysportscentre.ca

The Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre weight room will open at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Fitness classes will resume on Monday. Pre-registration is not required to use the weight room or fitness classes, with the exception of aquafit. Access will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis with capacity limits in place. Arrive at the facility no more than 10 minutes before a fitness class start time to avoid crowding.

On Monday, the 65-metre and 25-metre pools will open. Registration is now open for the week of July 19 to 24 and every Wednesday at 7 a.m. thereafter. Change areas and showers will be available but swimmers are asked to come prepared and change and shower at home, if possible. Pool lockers are unavailable due to maintenance. For now, swimmers are permitted to put their bags on the pool deck or on the bleachers.

Requests for ice rentals can be made at arenabookings@brantford.ca. At this time, there will be no public skates offered.

The gymnasium is available to rent on evenings and weekends by contacting wgsc@brantford.ca. There are no drop-in gym programs at this time.

Assuming key public health indicators remains stable, the province is expected to remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days and until 80 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent have received their second dose.